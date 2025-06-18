Statia, Saba receive new search and rescue boats | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, St. Eustatius Island Governor Alida Francis, Saba government’s Head of Public Order and Safety Walle Bos, and St. Eustatius Crisis Manager Andre Bennett. Photo courtesy of the St. Eustatius government.

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius and Saba marked the official handover of two newly-commissioned Search and Rescue (SAR) vessels during a joint ceremony held at Habbeke Shipyard in Hoorn, North Holland, last Friday.

The vessels were transferred on behalf of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management by Director-General of Aviation and Maritime Affairs Brigit Gijsbers. “The event represents a significant milestone in strengthening marine emergency response in the Caribbean Netherlands,” the government of St. Eustatius said in a press release.

St. Eustatius Island Governor Alida Francis received the vessel “Nora”, named after the late Leonora Sneek-Gibbs, a Statian pioneer and community leader. The name was chosen via a public contest, which reflected “the deep local appreciation for Mrs. Sneek-Gibbs’ lifelong service to the island,” the St. Eustatius government said. “The vessel symbolises both Statia’s resilience and its commitment to honouring local heritage.”

Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson accepted the SAR vessel “Prinses Catharina-Amalia”.

Both vessels are expected to arrive in St. Eustatius and Saba in November, when they will be incorporated into local emergency response operations.

Also present at the handover ceremony were St. Eustatius Crisis Manager Andre Bennett, Saba government's Head of Public Order and Safety Walle Bos, Dutch Manager of Aviation and Regional Airports Marjan van Giezen, Strategic Aviation Security Adviser Marius Sliedrecht, and SAR Project Leader Hans Schreuder.

The SAR vessel handover forms part of a broader joint project between the islands and the Ministry, supported by multi-year funding and establishment of the Saba Statia Search and Rescue Foundation. “This foundation will provide long-term operational support and enhance emergency coordination across the islands,” the St. Eustatius government said.

After the official handover, Francis and Johnson participated in a trial run of the vessel.

The public entities St. Eustatius and Saba thanked the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the Dutch Ministry of Defence for their support and collaboration.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-saba-receive-new-search-and-rescue-boats