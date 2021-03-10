Statia soon to receive second vaccine batch | THE DAILY HERALD

Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis receiving the Moderna vaccine shot at Earl N. Merkman Sports Auditorium on Monday, February 22.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport will send an additional 1,200 Moderna vaccines to St. Eustatius on Friday, March 19. This means that 600 additional persons can get vaccinated. The second batch will be used when the first batch is completely used.

The Public Health Department in St. Eustatius continues its vaccination programme at the Hospitainer this week.

Results of internal analyses show that the elderly group in the Statia community and persons with chronic health conditions were underrepresented during the first round of vaccination. This is a point of concern for the public entity St. Eustatius, as this means that many senior citizens and persons with chronic conditions still need to receive the vaccine.

People with diabetes, obesity, heart disease and weakened immune systems are at greater risk of more serious illness if they are infected with the COVID-19 virus. It can also result in death. The Public Health Department will therefor continue to reach out to these persons and advise them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Everyone else who is not vaccinated yet is also requested to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. After the completion of the first batch of 800 Moderna vaccines, the second batch of 1,200 vaccines will be used for 600 persons.

The second round of the first vaccination programme will start at Earl N. Merkman Sports Auditorium on Monday, March 22. Persons who were already vaccinated with the first doses in February will be vaccinated with the second doses between March 22 and March 26.

Almost 30 per cent of the adult population – 692 residents – took the first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine in Statia. Vaccination started on February 22 at the sports auditorium. At this moment 113 persons are still registered to be vaccinated.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccination, the Public Health Department can be called at tel. 318-2981, or one can send an e-mail to

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-soon-to-receive-second-vaccine-batch-2