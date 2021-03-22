Statia starts second vaccination doses | THE DAILY HERALD

Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis receiving the Moderna vaccine shot at Earl N. Merkman Sports Auditorium on Monday, February 22.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The Public Health Department in St. Eustatius is calling everyone who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a month ago to take their second dose at Earl Merkman Sports Hall from today Monday, March 22.

These persons must bring their vaccination card on which the date for the second dose is indicated, a valid identification (ID) and a new health declaration form that can be picked up at the Public Health Department.

Residents who still want to get vaccinated can still do so. There are vaccines left for approximately 250 persons. The Health Department encourages everyone who is not yet vaccinated to call tel. +318-2981 to register and pick up a health declaration form. People who are already on the registration list will be contacted by the department for confirmation of their first dose of the vaccine.

The arrival of the 1,200 additional Moderna vaccines for 600 persons has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The initial plan was that the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport would deliver the second batch on Friday, March 19.

Up until now 765 persons in Statia have been vaccinated with the first doses of the Moderna vaccine, which is a little more than 30 per cent of the adult population. The one-week vaccination campaign started on Monday, February 22, and ended on Friday, February 26.

Analyses show that elderly Statians and persons with chronic health conditions were underrepresented during the first round of vaccination. People with illnesses such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease, and persons with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of more serious illness if they are infected with the COVID-19 virus. This may also result in death. The Public Health Department said it will continue to reach out to these persons and advise them to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

