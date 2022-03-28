Statia starts tender to build Airport Boulevard | THE DAILY HERALD

Snapshot from a 3D illustration of the project.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius recently started with the tender phase for the construction of phase one of Airport Boulevard.

This phase consists of the road reconstruction between Concordia Road and Theodore A.M. Pandt Boulevard, up to the intersection of Charles A. Woodley Road. The construction itself is planned to start during the second quarter of 2022.

It is estimated that phase one will take approximately a year and six months, which means that it will be completed in 2023.

The accessibility to the new airport terminal and Flight Information Services Officer (FISO) tower will be improved by including parking lots and a kiss-and-go area where passengers can be dropped off. Phase one also includes a separate two-single-lane road with footpaths along the road. In addition, a roundabout will be built at the crossing with Concordia Road and Road to Roots which is suitable for all traffic. The roundabout will improve the safety of road users immensely.

In addition, a two-metre-wide footpath will be constructed next to the airport fence. This can be used for jogging, walking or to perform another exercise. The length of the road that will be reconstructed (Theodore A.M. Pandt Road and some side roads) is approximately 644 metres and runs between the Fire Department and the bend at One Link supermarket.

Ministry I&W

The Airport Boulevard Project is one of the projects that is mentioned in the “Showcase Infrastructure St. Eustatius”. These are infrastructure projects financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (I&W) in the Netherlands. The execution is the responsibility of the Directorate Economy Nature and Infrastructure (ENI), in collaboration with the Programme Projects Office of the public entity St. Eustatius.

Surface water

The surface water from the project will be managed and collected in water catchments (drains) located at strategic locations. The water will be directed to the existing open drains in front of the new Airport Terminal building to the culvert that runs under the road. This area will be upgraded to handle the surface water.

Phase two

Phase two will consist of the construction of a new roundabout at the road junction Theodore A.M. Pandt Boulevard and Charles A. Woodley Road, amongst others. More information on this phase will be shared at a later stage.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-starts-tender-to-build-airport-boulevard