Statia to start COVID-19 vaccination in three weeks | THE DAILY HERALD

Queen Beatrix Medical Centre

ST. EUSTATIUS–The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in St. Eustatius starts on February 22, the public entity announced Wednesday. The first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given to registered residents during a period of one week. The second dose will be given four weeks later. Residents who are vaccinated will not be required to go into quarantine when returning to Statia from abroad.

Due to a shortage of vaccines in the Netherlands, the Public Health Department will not receive sufficient vaccines to vaccinate the entire population of Statia at once. Vaccination will take place in phases, as decided by the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport in the Netherlands.

This means that Statia can only order a limited number of vaccines based on the number of persons who have registered. In addition, an estimated number of vaccines will be ordered based on the number of additional persons the Public Health Department expects to register.

Approximately 250 persons have registered for vaccination at the Public Health Department so far. The department cannot guarantee that vaccines will be available for non-registered persons. Due to the shortage of vaccines in the Netherlands it is likely that there will be only two deliveries of the vaccines to Statia in the first half of 2021, with the first delivery in February and the second scheduled for March.

Online registration forms can be sent by email to vaccinationregistration@statiagov.org or via WhatsApp to tel. 318-5146.

Hard-copy forms are available at Queen Beatrix Medical Centre, Golden Rock Pharmacy and the Public Health Department.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-to-start-covid-19-vaccination-in-three-weeks