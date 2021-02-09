Statia Tourism launches new Instagram account | THE DAILY HERALD

Maya Pandt

ST. EUSTATIUS–St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation (STDF) has launched a refreshed Instagram account with the new handle @statia.tourism.

Foundation’s director Charles Lindo invites everyone to take a moment to visit, like and follow, as the foundation plans to publish ongoing snippets of St. Eustatius on this online platform. “While there, please comment, share with friends and family, ask questions and interact with them,” said Lindo.

With this new look, the Tourism Office hopes to pique people’s interest and entice them to explore more of what Statia has to offer. “When we can travel freely again, we invite you to visit and participate in the many eco-adventures and underwater explorations that make our island extra special,” said Statia Tourism’s product development manager Maya Pandt.

Statia boasts one of the best dive locations in the Caribbean, with flourishing nature below, as well as above. Whether from within the Caribbean region or beyond, Statia remains an interesting gem for travellers of all ages to explore, Pandt said.

“It is our goal to introduce you to the many improvements we have made in preparation for your visit or your return to our island.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-tourism-launches-new-instagram-account-2