Statia Veterinary Services continues to microchip dogs | THE DAILY HERALD

Veterinary Services unit manager Sharon Veira chipping a dog.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The second campaign of microchipping dogs in St. Eustatius started recently and will end April 30.

Dog owners can pass by with their dogs at the veterinary office at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry LVV 3:00-4:00pm, Monday to Friday. The microchipping service is free of charge.

All dogs in Statia must be microchipped. The purpose is to help tackle the growing problem of stray dogs that are roaming the streets.

Microchipping is not a tracking device. It provides essential statistics on the number and type of dogs that are on the island. Also, if a dog is missing or is involved in an accident, the animal can be identified when chipped.

Another benefit is to better prepare for a so-called “epizootic”, a disease outbreak. Better preparation includes treatment and prevention, and contributes to animal welfare and veterinary public health.

“In the past year, many farmers complained that stray dogs entered their penned areas and killed their goats and sheep,” says Veterinary Services unit manager Sharon Veira. “When those dogs are caught, they are immediately microchipped, in case they are not chipped already. A large number of dogs on the island are still not registered. This is why we are running a campaign to encourage all dog owners to bring their dogs to be chipped.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-veterinary-services-continues-to-microchip-dogs