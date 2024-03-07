Statia welcomes first baby of 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Nurse N. Spanner, mother Olivia Williams holding young Quavious Williams and father Quentin Redan.





ST. EUSTATIUS–In the early hours of Thursday, March 7, at 6:31am, St. Eustatius welcomed its first baby of the year at Queen Beatrix Medical Centre (QBMC).

The baby boy, named Quavious Williams, weighed 3,434 grams and measured 54 cm in length. He was born to proud parents Olivia Williams and Quentin Redan.

The baby was delivered by Dr. Dorette Cortar, as the midwife was absent. The QBMC extended their congratulations to the parents.

While there were other babies born from St. Eustatius earlier in the year, they were delivered on the neighbouring island of St. Maarten due to medical reasons. Baby Quavious holds the distinction of being the first baby born on St. Eustatius for the year 2024.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-welcomes-first-baby-of-2024