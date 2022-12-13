Statia welcomes ‘SeaDream I’ luxury cruise ship to its shores | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Island Commissioner Glenville Schmidt, Government Commissioner Alida Francis, “Sea Dream I” captain Torbjørn Lund and Island Commissioner Derrick Simmons.

ST. EUSTATIUS–In a collaborative effort of the public entity St. Eustatius, the Tourism Bureau and tour operator Francine Foe, the first cruise ship to come after a long drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was welcomed to the island’s shores. SeaDream I, one of the SeaDream Yacht Club’s vessels, arrived in Statia on December 10.

When the passengers disembarked from the ship, they were presented with tokens of appreciation and were entertained by the Aloei Dancers led by Christina Timber-Glover at Charles A. Woodley Pier.

Aloei Dancers dancing the maypole with Sea Dream passengers.

Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Island Commissioners Glenville Schmidt and Derrick Simmons, commercial manager of transport Vishal Oedjagir, Director of Tourism Charles Lindo and Foe were present to welcome the cruise ship, guests and crew. The government officials and special guests were given the opportunity to board the ship and experience onboard activities while the ship was in port.

The small cruise ship’s 122 guests and 96 crew members were able to explore the island at their leisure during their four-hour visit to the island. Many guests said they had fallen in love with the island, wished they had more time to experience all the island had to offer and would return one day to do just that.

SeaDream activity manager Claudia Sky-Sochaczewski expressed her thanks for “the wonderful visit and everyone’s hard work”.

The commissioners said the public entity is planning to upgrade the road leading to the pier by the first or second quarter of 2023 so that visitors and residents alike can have a smooth ride.

Many cruise passengers walked in the Historic Core, hiked to The Quill National Park or visited the Marine Park and/or St. Eustatius Historical Foundation’s Simon Doncker Museum, went on tours, or enjoyed performances on the Statia Day stage on Fort Oranjestraat.

The Aloei Dancers, Daughters of the King (DOTK) and the Mega D youth group took to the stage to give rousing performances. One of the highlights was the maypole dance by the Aloei Dancers, who invited guests to take part.

Many guests did not want to leave the island and some had to be rushed back to the ship. The ship departed at 3:00pm, but guests had to be aboard at 1:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-welcomes-seadream-i-luxury-cruise-ship-to-its-shores