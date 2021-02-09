Statia youngster held for joyriding | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–A.G.H. (17) was arrested at 3:30am Sunday, February 7, for joyriding and for violation of the Opium Act BES.
The suspect had taken a car without the owner’s permission. When arrested he proved to be in possession of drugs, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said in a report on Monday.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-youngster-held-for-joyriding
Why do we need so many motor vehicles when our island is so small?
Would walking and biking not be better for our health and also bring down the numbers of obesity?
Could an non-motorized island not be an extra benefit for tourist attraction?
Why don’t we try to use electrified vehicles of a much smaller kind, maybe type golf cart, but more closed?
Who takes up the initiative with a small investment? Maybe a hotel or restaurant with vision?