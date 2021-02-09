Statia youngster held for joyriding | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–A.G.H. (17) was arrested at 3:30am Sunday, February 7, for joyriding and for violation of the Opium Act BES.

The suspect had taken a car without the owner’s permission. When arrested he proved to be in possession of drugs, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said in a report on Monday.

