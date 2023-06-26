Statian Youth Empowerment hosting workshop, Teen Gala | THE DAILY HERALD

Terrance Drew Jr. (Photo courtesy Statian Youth Empowerment)

ST. EUSTATIUS–Statian Youth Empowerment will be hosting a workshop and a Teen Gala geared towards encouraging and supporting the youth of St. Eustatius.

The free-of-charge “How to turn your life into something positive” workshop for youth and young adults will take place at the Methodist ELMA Auditorium today, Monday, June 26.

The 10 Most Remarkable Teens Gala at the Lion’s Den will start at 6:30pm on Tuesday, June 27. The gala will be transmitted live on the Statia government website, on 101.9FM Radio and on Statian Youth Empowerment’s Facebook pages.

“We are extremely elated to announce that we have chosen two extraordinary young adults who are within the motive and purpose of the Remarkable Teen Programme. The chosen youngsters are extraordinary, respectable individuals who I believe Statian teens can emulate,” said Statian Youth Empowerment’s chairman Ishn Courtar.

Terrance Drew, Jr. will be one of the guest speakers for this year’s awards gala.

Individuals were nominated in various categories, including Entrepreneurship, Performing Arts, Youth Activism, Personal Decision to Change, Sports, Leadership and Volunteerism, Scholar Athlete, Ambassadorial Excellence and Spiritual Commitment.

The awards are to encourage and motivate youth, awarding them based on their involvement and commitment to Statia’s community.

