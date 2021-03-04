Statians party the night away at Mega Musical Experience | THE DAILY HERALD

Saba’s Entyce band performing.

ST. EUSTATIUS–The premier event of 2021 in St. Eustatius took place at Mike E. Van Putten Youth Centre/Lions’ Den on Saturday, February 27. Even with the pandemic preventing international acts and visitors from being able to attend Mega Musical Experience, more than 600 people turned out for the festival dubbed “The Vaccine”.

An isolation chamber was set up at the entrance so that visitors could sanitise their hands. Master of Ceremonies Leoncio “Private” Lopes kept the crowd entertained.

Saba’s Commissioner Rolando Wilson (centre) and Island Councilman Clyde van Putten (front row, second right) were among the crowd at Mega Musical Experience.

This was the fifth annual Musical Experience organised by Dion “Mega D” Humphreys and his company. Novelties at the event were vaccine-inspired items such as a syringe and other items adults and children could drink from.

The event encouraged persons to get vaccinated, for instance, at the booth of the St. Eustatius Health Department.

The VIP section was packed with visitors, Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij, Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Saba Commissioner Orlando Wilson and Island Council Member Clyde van Putten among them.

The line-up featured six local and international bands. Local bands d’Vybz, Jamm Boyzz, Rebels HD and The Turbulanzz Band took to the stage and performed a mixture of old and new school hits.

Saba’s Entyce band showcased their music and Onyan and The Three-Cylinder Band performed virtually. Disc jockeys kept the crowd entertained during the intermissions.

Statia’s Ramona “Sexy Mona” Hendricks-Duinkerk also performed, with Friends of Joey providing the backup vocals for the calypso singer. Upcoming local artistes Chanel “Blue Kiaki” Schmidt and KC Lopez also performed.

Attendees partied and danced into the early morning hours. Many visitors said the Musical Experience gave them a chance to party and relax after a very difficult year. The event in COVID-free Statia passed without any incidents.

Mega Musical Experience could take place due to the public entity St. Eustatius’ stringent 12-day quarantine and testing policy.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statians-party-the-night-away-at-mega-musical-experience