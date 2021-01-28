Statia’s 2021 budget in Central Committee | THE DAILY HERALD

Photo: Government Guesthouse

ST. EUSTATIUS–The budget of the public entity St. Eustatius will be one of the topics discussed during a meeting of the Central Committee of the Island Council in Vincent A. Lopes Legislative Hall at 2:00pm today, Thursday, January 28.

The third implementation report and the second draft budget amendment will also be discussed during the meeting, as well as a request to amend the ordinance on administrative assistance and faction support for the Island Council. The draft ordinance to ban single-use plastic, Windward Islands Airways International Winair connectivity, a recent request of Statia fishermen for a meeting with Central Committee members and the ongoing labour development in the maritime industry as it relates to the workers of Coloured Fin Ltd. are also on the list.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-s-2021-budget-in-central-committee