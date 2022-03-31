Statia’s active COVID cases increase to 134 | THE DAILY HERALD

The testing site on Cottage Weg.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius increased from 128 to 134 on Wednesday.

About 34 persons visited the testing site on Cottage Weg to undergo testing, 14 of whom were positive and were placed into isolation as a result. The total number of accumulated cases since the start of the pandemic is 765.

A total of eight persons who had been in isolation, received a negative test result on Wednesday. There are currently no COVID-19 related hospitalisations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-s-active-covid-cases-increase-to-134