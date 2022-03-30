Statia’s active COVID cases stand at 128 | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene at the COVID-19 testing site.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Eustatius climbed to 128 on Tuesday when 29 persons tested positive for the virus.

A total of 67 persons were tested on Tuesday, 29 of whom were positive, bringing the total number of accumulated cases since the start of the outbreak to 751.

Nineteen persons were released from quarantine after they tested negative.

Persons who want to be tested can go to the testing site on Cottageweg, which opens daily from 9:00am to 12:00pm and 2:00-4:00pm, except Wednesday afternoons.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/statia-s-active-covid-cases-stand-at-128