Statia’s Governor Francis speaks at Global Sustainable Island Summit | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Eustatius Governor Alida Francis addresses the Global Sustainable Island Summit in St. Kitts.

ST. EUSTATIUS/ST. KITTS–St. Eustatius’ (Statia’s) Governor Alida Francis attended the Global Sustainable Island Summit in St. Kitts, a key three-day event May 27-29. The summit convened global leaders, experts and stakeholders to address critical issues facing island communities worldwide.

During her participation, Francis delivered a compelling address that underscored Statia’s firm commitment and significant contributions to global sustainability and climate change mitigation. Her speech highlighted the island's unique experiences and progressive initiatives in building a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

This year’s summit focused on pressing challenges pertinent to island communities, including water sustainability, energy, agricultural resilience, climate adaptation, climate-health interactions and geothermal energy.

The Global Sustainable Island Summit is a leading international forum designed to foster collaboration and share innovative solutions for sustainable development and climate resilience among island nations.

In her remarks, Francis said, “I am honoured to be part of this event. At the centre of it all lies good governance. Good governance is fundamental to our progress. On a small island, trust between government, community, and stakeholders is essential for effective climate action. We work closely with local organisations, businesses and residents to ensure that everyone has a voice in shaping our future. By fostering transparency, accountability and community participation, we are building the trust needed to implement ambitious policies and to adapt to changing circumstances.

“We are committed to contributing to these vital conversations and working towards a resilient future for all island nations.”

The Global Sustainable Island Summit 2025 was proudly co-hosted by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis in collaboration with Island Innovation.

