Statia’s longest-serving firefighter celebrates his 28th year of service | THE DAILY HERALD

Igmar “Jiggy” Fortin during his first years as firefighter.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Igmar Fortin, the longest-serving firefighter in the St. Eustatius branch of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department, who is still on active duty, celebrated his 28th year of service with the fire brigade on Monday.

On-scene commander Rene Courtar said it was a “profoundly proud moment,” not just for Fortin, affectionately called “Jiggy”, his loved ones and the Fire Department, but also for the public entity St. Eustatius in its entirety.

Then-Acting Fire Chief Romeo Donk (left) pinning stripes on Igmar Fortin with Fire Chief Andre Bennett (right) in 1995.

Igmar Fortin (left) accepting medals for his 12.5 years of service from Acting Local Commander Julius Melaan.

Fortin started his career at the fire brigade on January 15, 1995, after which he was trained for three consecutive months.

“On behalf of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade, we would like to stand still in this moment and embrace it, because the consistency, commitment, confidence and compassion displayed in the character of this local hero is the very definition of the resilience of the people of ‘Golden Rock’. We extend a heartfelt and sincere word of gratitude to Mr. Fortin for his years of service and thank him for his contribution to the community we serve,” said Courtar.

Courtar said that Fortin “passionately” serves the population of Statia, Saba and Bonaire as part of the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Brigade.

