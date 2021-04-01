Stations of Cross at Golden Rock School | THE DAILY HERALD

A pupil reciting a prayer during the Stations of the Cross meditation at Golden Rock School with Ricardo Fortin (second left), Ingrid Whitfield (third left) and Noris “Edna” Williams (right).

ST. EUSTATIUS–Golden Rock Roman Catholic School in St. Eustatius held a Stations of the Cross meditation Wednesday morning. Participants made a spiritual pilgrimage through contemplation of the Passion of Christ during the ceremony, which was led by Ricardo Fortin, Ingrid Whitfield and Noris “Edna” Williams.

Images depicting Jesus Christ on the day of his crucifixion were placed at different school sections. Pupils, teachers and some parents made a pilgrimage to each image and recited a prayer and took some time for reflection.

The Easter weekend in St. Eustatius will start with several church services on Good Friday, April 2. The Methodist Church will hold services at 9:00am and 9:00pm. The Roman Catholic Church service will start at 3:00pm.

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held 4:00-6:00pm Sunday, April 4, in front of the residence of Island Councilman Clyde van Putten on Lampeweg.

Various bands will be playing on Orange Bay on Easter Sunday, April 4, and Easter Monday, April 5. Persons from Saba are expected to travel to Statia to take part in the Easter celebrations.

The Easter Monday J’ouvert Morning Wet Down with the Rebels band HD will start at 4:00am Monday, April 5.

Trash management company Statia Waste Solutions (SWS) made it known that lot holders participating in the Easter weekend activities on the bay should contact the waste plant office in Zeelandia to register for trash bins. All registered bins will be distributed to lot-holder locations on Friday, April 2. The bins will be collected on Tuesday, April 6.

The public is requested to keep the bay area clean and practise COVID-19 safety measures.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stations-of-cross-at-golden-rock-school