Stay-over tourists spend average $149 daily, cruise visitors $142 | THE DAILY HERALD

Figure shows the percentage of expenditure per category.





~ US visitors biggest spenders ~

PHILIPSBURG–Stay-over visitors fork out an average of US $149 per day on various things in St Maarten, while cruise visitors spend an average of US $142.56 daily, the findings of the 2023 Tourism Exit Survey (TES) show.

The Department of Statistics STAT released figures from the survey on Wednesday.

Stay-over visitors

According to the findings, with most respondents having an annual household income of $125,000 (37%), the average stay was seven days and the amount spent on average was $149 per day. Europeans’ length of stay, 13 days, was the highest and almost twice that of the average stay of all visitors.

Also, the highest average aggregated expenditure per region came from United States (US) visitors ($161.67), when excluding persons who did not report their region of residence. This was followed by Caribbean visitors ($137.15), Canadians ($129.31), other regions comprising African and Asian countries ($123.61), Europeans ($94.04), and Latin America ($52.77).

On average, 61% of the respondents’ money was spent on accommodations, 16% on food (groceries or dining), and 5% on rental cars. The top five most conducted activities during their stay involved visiting the beaches, shopping, dining, visiting the capitals for various reasons, and plane watching.

Cruise

When it comes to cruise visitors, with most respondents having an annual household income of $125,000, the amount spent on average was $142.56 per day. Also, the highest average aggregated expenditure per region came from US visitors ($176.39), when excluding persons who did not report their region of residence. This was followed by Caribbean visitors ($175.50), Europeans ($65.76), Canadians ($47.81), and other regions comprising African and Asian countries ($23.13).

On average, 52% of the cruise respondents’ money was spent on jewellery, 10% on food and beverages, 7% on tobacco, 6% on other goods, and 5% on land attractions and taxis respectively.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stay-over-tourists-spend-average-149-daily-cruise-visitors-142