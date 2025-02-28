STB connects with consumers, regional tourism boards, travel agents at Puerto Rico promotions | THE DAILY HERALD

STB representatives at one of the events in Puerto Rico.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) showcased the island’s appeal at a recent promotional journey to Puerto Rico.

STB said in a press release that the promotional initiative brought together travel agents, consumers and regional tourism boards to highlight St. Maarten’s attractions.

While in Puerto Rico, STB representatives participated in the Feria de Viajes Travel Expo, held at Plaza de Las Americas. During this event, St. Maarten attracted more than 8,000 travel enthusiasts over two days. Organised by Travel with SEARS, the event featured display booths and two main stages, and engaged consumers.

The St. Maarten team, led by STB’s Caribbean Agent Jacqueline Louis, organised an interactive display booth and high-energy presentations, including cultural performances by Funtopia Youth Initiative. Professional travel agents were also on hand to facilitate bookings and offer promotional packages showcasing St. Maarten.

Frontier Airlines participated in the Feria de Viajes Expo, where STB representatives highlighted direct flights and promotional offers. Other connecting airlines such as Silver Airlines, American Airlines and Caribbean Airlines were also featured, making it easier for travellers from Puerto Rico and the region to visit St. Maarten.

At the Caribbean Airlines Travel Agents Workshop, more than 40 travel agents networked with Team St. Maarten’s representatives. STB shared positive feedback from the Travel Expo and encouraged agents to up-sell cruise travellers to overnight stays. STB also presented key events such as the Heineken Regatta, SXM Festival, Soul Beach Music Festival, SXM Day and SXM Flavors Month, along with the St. Maarten Carnival.

Additionally, STB engaged tourism officials from Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands and Barbados, fostering discussions about collaborative partnerships to promote cross-cultural exchanges. The warm reception in Puerto Rico reflected the island’s popularity, with many Puerto Ricans expressing their love for St. Maarten and their eagerness to return.

STB said in a press release that through these efforts, St. Maarten continues to be a top destination in the Caribbean, attracting sun-seekers and adventure-lovers alike. STB plans further marketing initiatives, including digital sales training and cross-promotional partnerships with travel agents.

