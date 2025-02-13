STB launches vacation packages with Trinidad-based travel agency | THE DAILY HERALD

STB representatives with Daniel Loveless (centre).

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) has embarked on a collaborative campaign with The Vacation Connection, a Trinidad-based travel agency, to launch a variety of St. Maarten vacation packages within that market.

STB said in a press release that this offer includes airfare and hotel stays at Commodore Suites, Holland House Beach Hotel, Simpson Bay Resort or Oyster Bay Beach Resort, providing travellers with a variety of accommodation options.

The collaborative campaign follows the recent STB partnership with social media personality Daniel Loveless, who visited St. Maarten earlier this year to amplify the island’s vibrancy, culture and unique experiences. During his recent visit to St. Maarten, Loveless showcased St. Maarten’s diverse offerings through his popular “What Yuh Know” social media platforms, reaching his vast audience of over one million viewers across the Caribbean region.

From adventures to mouthwatering cuisine and engaging with the island’s multi-cultural community, his content captured the very essence of St. Maarten – the people, experiences and energy that make it an unforgettable destination, STB said in a press release.

Adding a deeper, more introspective layer to his storytelling, Loveless engaged with diverse individuals to share their personal journeys of resilience, hard work and survival.

“These powerful interviews brought Kenny, a local, young, hard-working entrepreneur, to the forefront. His deeply moving life experiences touched countless individuals and created pathways for new opportunities in youth empowerment. His story resonates with hope and determination, igniting a spark in others to chase their dreams,” it was stated in the release.

“Daniel’s profound range of interviews provided an inspiring glimpse from both the travellers’ and locals’ perspectives, highlighting everyday life on the island. This resonated deeply with his audience and created meaningful connections through a more

compassionate outlook on positioning St. Maarten as a desirable destination.”

Loveless also highlighted St. Maarten’s iconic events, encouraging travellers to mark their calendars and join “Daniel & Friends” on the island for must-attend experiences such as the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta (March 6-9); SXM Festival (March 12-16); St. Maarten Carnival (April 21-May 5) and the Soul Beach Music Festival (May 21-26).

STB said this initiative was made possible through a collaboration with LIAT 2020 Limited – currently offering a 25% discount on all Caribbean flights, making travel to St. Maarten even more accessible – and Holland House Beach Hotel that provided beach-front accommodations for Loveless and his team.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stb-launches-vacation-packages-with-trinidad-based-travel-agency