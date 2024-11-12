STB welcomes cultural ambassadors, influencers to showcase destination | THE DAILY HERALD

STB representatives with the entertainers and influencers.

PHILIPSBURG–In an effort to promote St. Maarten as a premier Caribbean destination, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) is hosting several influencers and cultural ambassadors this November.

The initial group includes Alison Hinds, Daniel Roberts, and Joshua Regrello who arrived this past weekend from Barbados and Trinidad. Additionally, Emerline Anselm, the leading social media influencer from Emo News in Dominica, will also be hosted for select activities on-island.

The promotion highlights the island’s vibrant cultural heritage showcasing “twice the Caribbean,” especially during St. Maarten’s “Culinary Month”, with an extensive range of signature events like St. Maarten Flavors, Festival de la Gastronomie and St. Martin Day, inviting the region to experience St. Maarten’s unique culture and cuisine through the influencers’ eyes and their activities and experiences.

Hinds to inspire young women

Hailing from Barbados, Alison Hinds, affectionately known as the “Soca Queen,” will join the festivities as a celebrated cultural ambassador. In addition to her legendary performances, Alison is also a passionate motivational speaker. Therefore, STB will host an “Up Close and Personal” community event focused on empowering young girls/ladies ages 13-19. This special event will be held on Wednesday, November 13, from 3:00 – 6:00PM in partnership with the University of St. Martin (USM). It is free and open to all young ladies, island-wide. The event is being organised in collaboration with the Phenomenal Women and Essence and Mind Foundations. Framed around the theme: “Touching, Inspiring and Uplifting the Lives of Young Women in St. Maarten,” the event aims to motivate young women through Alison’s personal insights on life, career, business, self-worth and resilience.

“No topic is off limits!” said Alison Hinds. “I believe it’s vital to reach young women at this pivotal stage in their lives, to guide, inspire, and give them the confidence they need to pursue their dreams. Although this event focuses on young women, I hope to create future opportunities to connect with young men as well, supporting them in their journeys too.” Alison will also be exploring various places and adventures throughout the island to share among her vast networks of fans and followers world-wide.

What Yuh Know’s Daniel Loveless

Caribbean social media sensation Daniel Loveless, the personality behind “What Yuh Know”, will bring his renowned interview style to St. Maarten, engaging with local residents to explore the island’s top entertainers, personalities, rich culture and vibrant community. Daniel’s approach to storytelling and questions will help present an authentic view of life on St. Maarten, spotlighting its people, history, traditions, activities and the dynamic entertainment scenes.

Daniel will also be featuring the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation as a prelude to next year's Carnival, scheduled for April 21 – May 5, 2025. Several in-depth interviews of local artists, promoters, booth holders and stakeholders at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village will be held to capture the essence of the St. Maarten Carnival. His extensive social media reach will showcase the island’s allure as a top destination for Carnival, other major events, engaging

activities and vacation getaways. Through his “Sweet SXM Experience” series, Daniel will also share his daily adventures across the island with his millions of followers, drawing global attention to St. Maarten’s distinctive culture and attractions.

Joshua Regrello’s cultural exchange

Celebrated steel pan artist Joshua Regrello will participate in a cross-cultural exchange with local organization Sweet Pan Entertainment. In addition to exploring St. Maarten, Joshua will co-host a series of steel pan workshops for Sweet Pan’s students, culminating in a public performance at Walter Plantz Square on Thursday, November 14, from 9:00 – 10:00 AM. This event is free and open to all, inviting the public to enjoy a rich cross-cultural display of Caribbean musical talents, from St. Maarten to the world.

“I am thrilled to welcome these incredible cultural ambassadors to our island,” said Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten. “Their influence and storytelling will amplify St. Maarten’s vibrant heritage and stun ambassadors to our island,” she said. "Their influence and storytelling will amplify St. Maarten’s vibrant heritage and stunning landscapes to audiences around the world. By experiencing our culture, cuisine, and community first-hand, they’ll share with others the unforgettable charm that makes St. Maarten truly special. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to showcase what makes our destination a treasure of the Caribbean”

Driving regional tourism through cross-cultural experiences

“These initiatives underscore our commitment to positioning St. Maarten as a must-visit Caribbean gem,” said Jacqueline Louis, Caribbean Agent for the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. “Through innovative collaborations and cultural exchanges, we’re showing the world St. Maarten’s unique vibe and the warmth of its people. With these influential ambassadors, we’re strengthening connections within the Caribbean and beyond, highlighting our island as a top-tier destination."

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau encourages local hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and other stakeholders to participate and share “the friendly island” charm and help create memorable experiences for visitors.

This collaborative effort was made possible with support from Holland House Beach Hotel, Seaview Beach Hotel, Simpson Bay Beach Resort, Majesty Car Rental, University of St. Martin, Essence & Mind Foundation, Phenomenal Women Foundation, St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association – along with select SXM Flavors participating restaurants, T’s Closet, various co-sponsors and the French St. Martin Tourism Office.

For more details and to showcase your business services/products in these cross-promotions, please contact Jacqueline Louis, Caribbean Agent, St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, at (721) 581-7973 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

