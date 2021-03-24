STDF welcomes first ‘staycationer’ in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Sje Vaughn Fleming (left) accepting her staycation voucher from STDF clerical assistant Shanettie Carty.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Sje Vaughn Fleming is the first person to utilise St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation’s (STDF’s) staycation promotion. Fleming made her reservation to stay at Statia Lodge.

The Staycation programme gives guests the opportunity to reserve a minimum two-night stay where the first night is offered at a reduced rate and the second night is free. Promotion for the Staycation runs March 15 to June 2021 for stays between March 15, 2021, and March 15, 2022. Staycations can be booked at Statia Lodge, Old Gin House, Papaya Inn and Knippenga villa rental.

STDF clerical assistant Shanettie Carty is point person at the Tourism Office for the programme. She can be contacted at tel. 318-2433 or 318-2107, 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Staycations are open only to Statia residents, who must be 21 years or older to qualify. STDF product development manager Maya Pandt stated previously that this project is an attempt to stimulate the tourism industry, assist the hotels economically, and offer locals a chance to live like tourists and enjoy the facilities and amenities offered to guests.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stdf-welcomes-first-staycationer-in-statia