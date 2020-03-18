STENAPA designates March Red-billed Tropicbird Month | THE DAILY HERALD

A Red-billed Tropicbird (STENAPA photo)

ST. EUSTATIUS–March is Red-billed Tropicbird Month at St. Eustatius National Park STENAPA, the first of four “flights” in its Nature Awareness Campaign.

The campaign aims to bring attention to “Nature on Statia” and to news about nature that is available to persons who are curious about the wonders around them.

STENAPA Education and Outreach Officer Achsah Mitchell said, “Persons may have noticed tabletop cards around the island asking, “Where do Red-billed Tropicbirds migrate to?” and possibly a flyer delivered by hand or along with The Daily Herald newspaper.”

Mitchell said STENAPA has a few upcoming activities just for the public to learn about the wonderful birds.

Mitchell and Caribbean Netherlands Science Institute (CNSI) terrestrial biologist Hannah Madden will kick things off on FYI at 9:45am Thursday, March 19, when they will be sharing information on the beautiful bird. They are also inviting the public to join them on a field trip at 3:00pm Friday to watch and listen to the tropicbirds as they fly around the cliffs of Zeelandia.

They will host a special CNSI Science Café at 5:00pm Thursday, March 26. “If you have yet to attend one of these sessions, now is the time, since Madden will share even more details and even past research into the species,” said Mitchell.

Youngsters will get their chance to satisfy their curiosity at Gertrude Judson Bicentennial Public Library at 2:00pm Friday, March 27. Parents are encouraged to have their children attend the event.

The month will wrap up at 4:00pm Saturday, March 28, with a fun and engaging Migratory Bird Game around town. This game first made its debut years ago and has made its return during Red-billed Tropicbird Month.

Mitchell said in conclusion that persons are encouraged to join them at the library to delve into the life of Statia’s mysterious migratory seabird.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stenapa-designates-march-red-billed-tropicbird-month