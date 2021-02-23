Still going strong | THE DAILY HERALD

Chapel Piece seniors recently descended on Concordia Fresh Market in St. Eustatius to stock up on local produce. The market will soon be celebrating its second anniversary, according to Fridtjof Tuynman, one of the six merchants there. “The market is becoming very popular.

Our food is full of taste, energy and goodness. Why settle for less?” says Tuynman, whose surname means “gardener” in Dutch. Concordia Fresh Market is open Friday from 9:00am to 2:00pm. It offers locally-grown produce and prepared food, as well as imported Dutch canned products and household items.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/still-going-strong-2