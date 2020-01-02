Still gourmet capital | THE DAILY HERALD

French St. Martin takes nine of the coveted spots in online Caribbean Journal’s list of the “50 Best Restaurants in the Caribbean for 2020”. It’s no surprise that seven of them are on Boulevard of Grand Case: L’Auberge Gourmande, Le Pressoir, Barranco, Bistro Caraibes, Ocean 82, Le Cottage and Le Temps des Cerises. Also on the list is Le Telegraphe in Orient Bay and Le Tropicana in Marina Royale, Marigot. The Dutch side is on the list with Emilio’s and Roxxy Beach. (Le Temps des Cerises photo courtesy of Caribbean Journal

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93679-still-gourmet-capital