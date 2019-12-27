Stomp places lights on St. Peters and Belvedere basketball courts | THE DAILY HERALD

Stomp with some youths at one of the basketball courts.

ST. PETERS–United Democrats (UD) candidate attorney Remco Stomp placed lights on the basketball courts in St. Peters and Belvedere Monday, December 23.

Stomp said when he visited the playgrounds in St. Peters and Belvedere recently, he was told that the youth played basketball in the dark using the light of their phones to avoid tripping.

“Two-and-a-half-years after [Hurricane – Ed.] Irma and still no light. I couldn’t believe what I heard,” Stomp said in a press release.

“I decided to allocate my limited campaign budget to buying lights instead of a glossy billboard, in order to make sure the young ones could play ball for Christmas and in the weeks ahead. I want our youth to be occupied with sports and cultural activities at the time they are not in school, keeping them safe and healthy,” Stomp said, adding that this is an investment of a few hundred dollars, “but the smiles of the kids, when the lights went on for the first time, are worth a million.”

The lights being placed on the basketball court near Rupert I. Maynard Youth Community Centre in St. Peters.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93558-stomp-places-lights-on-st-peters-and-belvedere-basketball-courts