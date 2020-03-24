Stranded Guyanese nationals urged to contact Consulate | THE DAILY HERALD

Kim Lucas-Felix

PHILIPSBURG–Guyanese nationals who have found themselves stranded in St. Maarten following the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, which led to the grounding of flights, are being asked to make urgent contact with the Guyana Consulate on the island.

The contact number for the Consulate is tel. 527-0704 or email

guyanahonoraryconsulsxm@gmail.com

Honorary Consul for Guyana in St. Maarten, Kim Lucas-Felix said she has been in contact with officials of Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who are advising that they need to know the number of persons stranded. She said this is being done at this time to document stranded Guyanese. Persons stranded should establish contact with the Consulate to allow for the recording of their details in its database.

To date, fewer than 10 persons have contacted the Consulate indicating that they are stranded. Some persons reported that they had been turned back from Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Wednesday, March 18, because Caribbean Airlines had cancelled all flights. This coincided with the closure of the airports in Trinidad and Tobago, through which passengers heading to Guyana must pass in transit, and in Guyana in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Persons contacting the Consulate must note that this message is only for ticketed passengers needing to return home.

To process the information, WhatsApp or email a copy of the traveller’s passport biodata page and a picture of the itinerary.

Once the number of persons has been ascertained, all will be notified of the decision of the government of Guyana, Lucas-Felix said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stranded-guyanese-nationals-urged-to-contact-consulate