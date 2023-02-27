Stranded passengers of KLM flight scheduled to leave on Wednesday | THE DAILY HERALD

The KLM Airbus had to be towed back to the apron on Sunday.

PHILIPSBURG–The KLM Airbus that encountered a nose-wheel steering-system malfunction twice on Sunday remains at Princess Juliana International Airport awaiting repair. Its 259 passengers are expected to be able to resume their flight on Wednesday.

New parts for the nose-wheel steering-system arrived on the island Monday afternoon aboard an Air France aircraft. Aircraft mechanics from both KLM and Air France are set to fix the problem today, Tuesday, and the KLM Airbus is scheduled to leave St. Maarten on Wednesday evening for Amsterdam.

Due to the nose-wheel steering-system malfunction the plane currently cannot make turns on the tarmac at low speed. After landing on St. Maarten Sunday afternoon, the system failed and the pilot was not able to steer the plane off the runway towards the apron.

As a result, the 259 passengers that were scheduled to fly to Amsterdam on Sunday evening are forced to stay over on St. Maarten for three nights. Airport handler Halley Aviation arranged accommodation for non-residents among passengers affected.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stranded-passengers-of-klm-flight-scheduled-to-leave-on-wednesday