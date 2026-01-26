Strategic Mapping Workshop to strengthen violence prevention | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants in the Workshop on violence prevention

ANGUILLA–As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordinated and evidence-based approaches to violence prevention, the Government of Anguilla is currently hosting a three-day Strategic Mapping Violence Prevention Workshop. The workshop is being delivered through a partnership between the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the Ministry of Health, Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Social Development and Education, and is being held from January 20-22.

The workshop utilises the internationally recognised INSPIRE Framework, a public health approach that addresses the root causes of violence through prevention and early intervention. Although fo-cused on violence against children, the framework’s strategies are proven to reduce a wide range of violence, including youth and gang-related violence, gender-based violence, intimate partner violence, and community violence. Over the three days, technical officers and practitioners from across key sectors, including community stakeholders, are engaging in interactive sessions aimed at assessing Anguilla’s current violence prevention landscape. A key objective of the workshop is to strengthen coordination by mapping current efforts, identifying gaps, and aligning priorities across sectors.

The workshop is being facilitated by international experts alongside local technical leaders and promotes cross-sector collaboration, knowledge exchange, and alignment with global best practices, while ensuring relevance to Anguilla’s local context.

The initiative is funded by the UKHSA and forms part of the Government of Anguilla’s broader commitment to building safer communities, strengthening inter-agency coordination, and addressing violence through proactive, preventative, and people-centred approaches.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/strategic-mapping-workshop-to-strengthen-violence-prevention