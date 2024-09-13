Street Art expo in Collectivité until Friday, September 27 | THE DAILY HERALD

Just a sample of the artwork that can be viewed in the latest exhibition in Hôtel de la Collectivité.

MARIGOT–As part of the call to the training centres of the territory for innovative projects launched by the Collectivité through Direction des Affaires Culturelles (DAC), the FORE Training Centre Iles du Nord has been selected to organise a street art training course.

This initiative is part of the Collectivité's desire to promote local creativity and offer unique training opportunities to residents.

At the end of this training, the interns have presented a selection of works made during their journey. These creations are a testament to their commitment, artistic evolution, and the diversity of styles they have explored.

This exhibition allows visitors to dive into the world of street art and admire the creative work of these talented artists. The exhibition is on display in the foyer of Hôtel de La Collectivité from 8:00am to 3:00pm until Friday, September 27.

The public is encouraged to discover art in all its forms and encourage the artists who will take street art in Saint-Martin into a new dimension.

