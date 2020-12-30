…STRENGTHENING HIGH PRESSURE RIDGE TO AFFECT ST. MAARTEN…. | THE DAILY HERALD

SPECIAL WEATHER UPDATE

Meteorological Department St. Maarten

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 TIME: 12:00 (16:00UTC)

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to strengthen over the next few days generating brisk winds and hazardous marine conditions across the local area.

Winds are expected to gradually increase later today, with higher gusts expected Thursday through Friday January 1st, 2021. Gusts up to 35 mph are likely during this period. The highest wind speed reported at PJIA this morning was 15kt/17 mph.

Seas will begin to deteriorate from tonight peaking near 12 feet by Friday mainly along the northern and eastern coast. A small craft advisory is now in effect for St. Maarten and will be upgraded to a warning later today. The general public, in particular small craft operators and seas users, should be alert and take the necessary action.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/strengthening-high-pressure-ridge-to-affect-st-maarten-2