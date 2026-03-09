Strong turnout, strict safety highlight successful drag racing test and tune | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the event.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Automotive Federation has announced the successful staging of its Drag Racing Test and Tune event, which drew a strong turnout of racers, supporters and spectators to Souliga Road on Sunday morning.

The event ran from 8:00am to 12:00 pm., with both cars and motorcycles taking part in the controlled test session. Racers travelled from both sides of the island, underscoring the shared passion for motorsports across St. Maarten and St. Martin.

According to the Federation, safety remained the top priority throughout the event. Strict safety precautions were enforced, and officials commended all racers for their discipline, professionalism and full compliance with the safety measures in place. Their cooperation contributed to the smooth execution of the morning’s activities.

A key feature of the session was the use of the Christmas Tree starting lights, which allowed drivers and riders to test their reaction time off the starting line. For several participants, it was their first experience using the system. By the end of the session, many racers had noticeably improved their timing and performance.

The Federation also noted the presence of tourists visiting the island, including several car enthusiasts who stopped by to observe the event. Their interest, organisers said, highlights the potential for motorsports to contribute to sports tourism and entertainment in St. Maarten.

The St. Maarten Automotive Federation reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the sport of drag racing alive on the island while continuing to advocate for the development of a proper race track where racers can compete safely and professionally.

Organisers thanked to the Drag Race Association and its members for their participation, noting that their presence and collaboration continue to strengthen the island’s motorsports community.

The Federation also expressed sincere gratitude to the Minister of VROMI, the Minister of Justice, and the entire Police Force for their continued support and cooperation, which it said plays a vital role in making such events possible.

The Federation also thanked all racers, officials, volunteers, supporters and spectators who attended and helped make the event a success, noting that continued support is essential to building and growing the sport of motorsports in St. Maarten.

