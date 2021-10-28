Stuart Johnson elected new president of WITU | THE DAILY HERALD

New WITU President Stuart Johnson (second left) and outgoing President Claire Elshot (right) with members of the board.

PHILIPSBURG–Stuart Johnson was elected new president of Windward Islands Teachers Union (WITU) during board elections held on Thursday evening.

He won the position with 32 votes, 12 votes more than sitting President Claire Elshot, who had held the position uninterruptedly for 27½ years since 1994.

Elshot, who will serve on the new board as Immediate Past President and advisor, won 20 votes. Also contesting the president’s position was Travis McQuilkin, who secured eight votes.

A total of 61 members went out to vote during Thursday night’s election. One ballot was disqualified. Elected to the board were Glenda Mussen with 44 votes, Minerva Marlin-Cooper (37 votes), Robert Rawlins (32 votes), Rosalinda Martina (39 votes), Roxsana Pantophlet (45 votes) and Silvy Ravenberg (37 votes).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stuart-johnson-elected-new-president-of-witu