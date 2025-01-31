STUCO holds inauguration ceremony for Solar Park | THE DAILY HERALD

Cutting of the ribbon by Statia Island Governor Alida Francis (right) and STUCO CEO Fred Cuvalay (second right).





ST. EUSTATIUS–An opening ceremony for the third phase of the St. Eustatius Utility Company STUCO NV Solar Park was held on Wednesday, January 29.

STUCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fred Cuvalay said STUCO has achieved a huge milestone for the island and St. Eustatius is making world history and leading the way with the inauguration of its Solar Park.

“Right now, our island is powered 55% by solar energy, and for at least 12 hours each day, we run entirely on the power of the sun. Our little island is making big waves in the world of sustainability, proving that no matter your size, your impact can be massive. Despite the challenges, we’ve persevered and remain leaders in this global movement. We should all feel incredibly proud that our paradise is shining bright for the world to see. Congratulations, Statia! Together, we are making a difference,” Cuvalay said.

Statia Island Governor Alida Francis said a few words during the inauguration. The Solar Park was commissioned with Phase 1 in 2016, Phase 2 in 2017 and Phase 3 was officially opened in 2025. Francis was the shareholder representative at this historic Phase 3 opening ceremony.

This ceremony marks another milestone in the history of STUCO and St. Eustatius as a whole. STUCO is a company still in its infancy and yet is able to roll out important achievements, Francis said. She said that what STUCO has achieved here in the past nine years is rather impressive, especially on such a small island.

Three phases of STUCO’s Solar Park are no small achievement. After three phases of producing renewable energy, it means collectively there are now more than 18,000 panels.

Cuvalay, together with the Supervisory Board, leads this company with a clear mission and vision. The three phases of a solar park on St. Eustatius mean that a state-of-the-art facility supplies 55% of St. Eustatius’ electricity demand, which is still leading in the Caribbean. On normal sunny days, the engines are turned off for at least 12 hours per day and because of this, St. Eustatius’ dependence on fossil fuel has been reduced.

Diesel generators are switched off completely during the day. While this may go unnoticed for electricity consumers, it has huge benefits for the electricity company and the region. STUCO is a pioneer for more diesel-free zones worldwide, Francis said.

“Although we as shareholders and consumers would like to see lower energy prices, it is important to mention that St. Eustatius records the lowest energy prices in the BES [Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba – Ed.],” Francis said. The next step for the company is to attain 85-90% by early 2027 – in 2.5 years’ time. Energy Subsidy has been in place for almost two years.

It is important to acknowledge that the success of any company relies on having a clear mission and vision, professional management structure, reliable partners and a dedicated team of employees, Francis said.

She said a firm partnership with the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs is the reason everyone can celebrate today. This ministry has funded all three phases of the STUCO Solar Park. Francis said, “It would be remiss of me if I did not thank the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations for funding the cliff stabilisation project recently completed behind STUCO’s fuel depot and the main power and water plants in Lower Town Oranjestad. This too was an especially important investment.”

On behalf of the shareholder, the Statia government, Francis thanked STUCO’s dynamic CEO Cuvalay, the Supervisory Board with Migdala Clarinda as chairperson, the consultants and contractors who have worked on the solar park and the entire staff. “Yours are big shoes to fill,” she said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/stuco-holds-inauguration-ceremony-for-solar-park