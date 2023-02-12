Student rushed to SMMC after eating marijuana-laced cake | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–A teenage student from a local high school was rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) late last week after eating what is believed to have been marijuana-laced cake.

Police spokesperson Ethelwoldus Josepha told The Daily Herald that the teen had eaten what was believed to be “space cake” which, he explained, is cake laced with marijuana. He said the student had received treatment and indicated that detectives are busy with the case. The circumstances surrounding how the student obtained the cake could not be ascertained and reports that other students were being questioned for drugs or drug use at the school in question could not be confirmed.

Josepha said not much more information was available. He declined to identify the school which the students attend.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/student-rushed-to-smmc-after-eating-marijuana-laced-cake