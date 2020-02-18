Students arrested for having a gun | THE DAILY HERALD

SOUTH REWARD–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested three teenage boys J.C.L., S.L. and J.L. on Tuesday, for firearm possession.

The police dispatch centre received several calls around 8:00am Tuesday about a group of students in the area of South Reward who were said to be in possession of a firearm.

The callers informed the dispatch centre that three young men were sitting by one of the secondary schools in South Reward and that one of them had a firearm in his backpack.

According to police, the teenagers began to act nervously when officers arrived at the scene and approached them. Officers asked the students to hand over their backpacks for a search.

Police found a black gun in the backpack of one of the students.

The three teenagers were arrested and officers confiscated the firearm. They were then taken to the Philipsburg police station for questioning. After being questioned, they were released into the custody of their parents.

This investigation is ongoing, said police.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/students-arrested-for-having-a-gun