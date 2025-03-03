Students clean beach | THE DAILY HERALD

A group from Broadreach, a United States-based student travel programme, recently helped clean up Zeelandia Beach in St. Eustatius, alongside a team from St. Eustatius National Parks Foundation STENAPA. The combined group removed a total of 1,861 items from a beach that is the island’s hotspot for nesting sea turtles.

As a “thank you”, STENAPA intern Nathene gave Broadreach’s students and instructors a tour of the foundation’s new coral restoration facility. The visitors learned about the importance of key coral reef species such as the black sea urchin (Diadema antillarum), which is currently being grown in tanks at STENAPA’s land-based nursery.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/students-clean-beach