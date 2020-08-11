Students leave Statia to further their education | THE DAILY HERALD

Students boarding an EZ Air aircraft en route to Curaçao and Bonaire on Sunday

ST. EUSTATIUS–Many students have departed St. Eustatius to embark on a new educational journey on another island or in a different country.

This included many students who graduated from Gwendoline van Putten School. Together with students who were stranded in Statia due to the coronavirus pandemic and vacationing students, they were transported off-island on Sunday.

An EZ Air aircraft took the students directly to Curaçao and Bonaire.Many parents said they were very happy that a direct flight was possible to avoid a long layover in St. Maarten. They were also pleased with the fact that they did not have to pay for an additional ticket.

Many family members and friends turned out at F.D. Roosevelt Airport to see the students off on their educational journey. There were many smiles, laughter and tears as farewells and well-wishes were said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/students-leave-statia-to-further-their-education