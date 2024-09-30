Students of St. Maarten Academy emerge as best high school debaters | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Academy students emerged as the best high school debaters in the 1st Annual Interscholastic Speaking and Debate Competition. The three winners, representing St. Maarten Academy, were Magdalina Dorlis (left), Giomara Olivacce (centre) and Kevin Omeus. Story on page .

PHILIPSBURG–JCI SXM ACTION successfully held its 1st Annual Interscholastic Speaking and Debate Competition on Saturday, September 28, at the University of St. Maarten (USM). The event featured students from Learning Unlimited, the St. Maarten Academy, and St. Dominic High School, who showcased their debating skills on various important topics.

The debate topics for the competition challenged participants to tackle critical issues related to education, leadership, and personal development. In the first round, students debated whether "Entrepreneurship education should be mandatory in schools," exploring the potential impact of early business education on youth.

The second round focused on the statement "Diversity in leadership leads to better decision-making," highlighting the benefits of varied perspectives in leadership roles.

The final round addressed the importance of "Emotional intelligence versus technical skills in effective leadership," prompting discussions on the value of empathy and self-awareness in guiding teams and making decisions.

After three rounds of intense debates, the St. Maarten Academy emerged as the winner with an impressive score of 975 points. They will represent St. Maarten in Curaçao at the upcoming JCI Dutch Caribbean 2024 Speaking Competition, where they will compete against teams from other Dutch Caribbean islands.

Project Director Deidrae Thompson expressed pride in the event’s success, stating: “Yesterday marked a significant milestone as I had the privilege of seeing a long-held dream come to life. Together with my committee, we successfully organized this competition, and I am proud to share this achievement with all of you. It’s a reminder that with dedication and collaboration, we can create meaningful opportunities for our youth. I look forward to the continued growth of this competition and the bright future of debate in our region."

The event drew enthusiastic support from students, parents, and the community, with one parent commenting, "The students needed this," highlighting the importance of such platforms for youth development.

JCI SXM ACTION extends its gratitude to sponsors, including Windward Islands Airways International NV (WINAIR), Prime Distributors, and Sownd Financial, whose support will ensure the St. Maarten Academy team can travel to Curaçao for the next competition.

For more information on future events, please contact JCI SXM ACTION via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloake54b7031e36f80ee8663d945030968fc’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addye54b7031e36f80ee8663d945030968fc = ‘sxmaction’ + ‘@’;

addye54b7031e36f80ee8663d945030968fc = addye54b7031e36f80ee8663d945030968fc + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_texte54b7031e36f80ee8663d945030968fc = ‘sxmaction’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloake54b7031e36f80ee8663d945030968fc’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_texte54b7031e36f80ee8663d945030968fc+”;

. Or visit the Facebook page JCI St. Maarten, or JCISXMACTION on Instagram.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/students-of-st-maarten-academy-emerge-as-best-high-school-debaters