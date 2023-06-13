Students raise funds for Foster Families Central | THE DAILY HERALD

(from left to right) Danny Fleming, Learning Unlimited’s Dean of Students, Head of Middle and High School; Justin Zhuo, Treasurer; Lucas Seeman, President; Meredith Concincion, SJIS Foster Care Coordinator; Victoria Pinder, Secretary and Aisha Khatnani, Vice President.

PHILIPSBURG–The 2022-2023 Student Government of Learning Unlimited Preparatory School (LUPS) under the leadership of Lucas Seeman, selected the St. Maarten Foster Care organisation as its charity of the year.

The students organised monthly fundraising events in the form of a $1 Dress down Day, and at the end of the school year the students were able to donate $810.00 to Foster Families Central of Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten SJIS. Foster Care coordinator Meredith Concincion was invited to receive the donation at the school in Cay Hill.

The LUPS Student Government and the entire student body are pleased to have played a small role in assisting the organization and extend well wishes to its staff and children.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/students-raise-funds-for-foster-families-central