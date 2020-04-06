Study Financing unable to provide full services during lock down | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Division Study Financing St. Maarten announced that it will be unable to provide regular services to its recipients from Monday, April 6.

In an email to all study financing recipients the division said, “As a result of the pandemic and the 14 days lockdown instituted by the Prime Minister, only essential Government of St. Maarten services are operational. This means that Division Study Financing is unable to provide its regular services to study financing recipients.”

Several services provided by the division will be affected during this period. The division said, “We will not be able to process your request for summer course funding until after the 14 days lockdown. All requests submitted before this date are also pending and cannot be processed until further notice.”

According to the division, the Department of Finance and Treasury are currently not fully functional. “All payments submitted already for payment may not be processed until after the 14 days lockdown,” said the email.

The division also announced that staff have limited access to their email account and as such they will not be able to respond via their regular email accounts. All urgent queries must be sent to info@studyfinancing.sx

All requests for financial statements must be sent to info@studyfinancing.sx

In case of emergencies persons can contact the division via WhatsApp 721-527-3840, 721-520-5074 or email info info@studyfinancing.sx

or antonio.aventurin@sintmaartengov.org

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/study-financing-unable-to-provide-full-services-during-lock-down