Subsequent policies on social minimum up to new cabinet | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE–Although the Dutch government has taken many steps to increase the social minimum on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, further policies are up to the new cabinet.

Caretaker State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen and Caretaker Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten write this in their elaborate official response to the report “A dignified existence: A social minimum that provides increasing prospects for self-reliance” by the The Caribbean Netherlands Social Minimum Committee chaired by Glenn Thodé.

In their response, sent to the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on Friday, February 2, Van Huffelen and Schouten summarise the findings of the report and outline the steps their cabinet has undertaken to tackle the poverty issues in the Caribbean Netherlands.

“To this day, the social minimum has not been sufficiently ensured for the citizens in the Caribbean Netherlands. A large number of citizens in the Caribbean Netherlands live in poverty. That is why the cabinet asked the Caribbean Netherlands Social Minimum Committee to offer recommendations,” they wrote.

The commission published its report on October 6, 2023. In this report, it looked into what various households need to make ends meet and to participate in society in a dignified manner. Based on its findings, it called for a considerable increase in the minimum wage and social assistance, among many other recommendations.

On Budget Day, September 19, 2023, the Dutch government allocated 30 million euros to increase purchasing power and fight poverty in the Dutch Caribbean. The funds are going towards increasing the minimum wage, minimum social benefits and child support from January 1, 2024, as well as cost-decreasing policies and structural means for public transport, free school lunches and the food bank.

The government understands that its efforts might not be directly noticeable in citizens’ finances. Therefore it is essential to make haste when it comes to lowering the cost of living to ensure the desired results soon, write Van Huffelen and Schouten.

“The cabinet will continue to do their utmost to make Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius an equal part of the Netherlands. The cabinet supports the conclusion of the Commission and the National Ombudsman that more aspects of social security are of importance.” However, further policies to do with the more long-term recommendations by the commission are up to the new cabinet, they wrote.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/subsequent-policies-on-social-minimum-up-to-new-cabinet