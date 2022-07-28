Summer Festival in Anguilla gets underway on Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

Reigning Miss Anguilla Latonya Mussington.



ANGUILLA–There is much excitement this year as the Summer Festival is being held for the first time in three years. Friday, July 29, will see the opening of the events. It will start with a “Light the Street Parade” through The Valley from the airport roundabout to the Carnival Village. All persons involved in the shows along with officials will be holding glow sticks and other lights as they parade.

The opening is being hosted by Lisa Rey with Deejay Fresh supplying the music. The ribbon cutting will be performed by the reigning Miss Anguilla Latonya Mussington who has been reigning since 2019, along with the chair of the organising committee Travis Carty. The programme will include addresses from the Acting Governor Perin Bradley, the Acting Minister of Social Development Kenneth Hodge, the Commissioner of Police David Lynch and the Chairman of the Summer Festival Committee Travis Carty. Contestants for the Prince and Princess Show and the Miss Talented Teen Pageant will be on stage along with former winners. There will be performances by the Dance Factory, the Klassique Dance Academy and winning calypsonians from previous years.

Fireworks are planned after the opening ceremony and band music by Pantha Vibes International band will close the evening’s events.

