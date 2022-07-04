Sundial celebrates graduates of 2022 | THE DAILY HERALD

The Sundial School graduating class of 2022.

CAY HILL–Some 36 students celebrated their graduation from the Sundial School in a ceremony held on Thursday, June 30, at the Belair Community Centre.



The graduation ceremony was themed “If you can believe it, you can achieve it. If you can dream it, you can become it”.

Juliani Valdez Diaz, the practical framework-oriented learning PKL Valedictorian, delivered the valedictorian’s address during the graduation.

The Directors award was presented to Cherifa Leonard. It was noted that throughout her four years at Sundial, she always made herself available to assist the organisation with activities in and off the school premises.

In her welcome address General Director of the School Board for Secondary Education SVOBE, Jacqueline Duggins-Horsford encouraged the graduates to approach the next chapter in their life book with happiness and excitement. She said, inevitably everything will go according to plan, but to always remain dedicated, resilient and persevere.

“Life will always have challenges so it is best to face them with a positive mind-set…nothing is impossible,” said Duggins-Horsford. “Your dreams will turn into goals, your goals will turn into plans, and with persistence, your plans will turn into reality.”

Sundial Director Mireille Regales-Peterson reminded the graduates that just as they had accomplished another milestone in their educational journey, there are more milestones to achieve.

“Many leaders and other prominent members of society have all attributed their success to having been motivated to excel because they believed in themselves and continuously made investments into their educational future,” Regales-Peterson said. “All it takes is to believe that it is possible; that it is possible for you to achieve your dreams and become it and maybe even surpass what you have dreamt.”

She encouraged the graduates to take the lessons learnt throughout their years at Sundial, whether good or bad, and use them as a weapon to conquer all challenges they may face throughout life.

“Graduating class of 2022, go out and be part of all the new changes that are happening now in the world. Invest some of your time into a worthy cause and especially into the educational future of the next generation; the ones who will follow in your footsteps to a prosperous Educational Future. Become the much-needed facilitators and guides,” she concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sundial-celebrates-graduates-of-2022