Sundial School students leave for Mar. 5 SKILLS competition | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Jahmarli Lake, Gweldo Fontaine, Samir Stokkels, and their coach Roberto Richardson.

PHILIPSBURG–The three Sundial School hospitality students, winners of the Skills regional completion, left St. Maarten on Sunday, March 1, to participate in the Skills Netherlands competition.

The students will represent the Dutch Caribbean along with a construction team from Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) at the competition to be held on March 5.

“We hope they show great culinary mastery and make St. Maarten proud,” said Foundation for Secondary Education SVOBE Innovation Coordinator Saskia Kliphuis.

During their stay in Leeuwarden and Hoofddorp, the students will visit schools of tertiary education to support their career choices after graduation.

Kliphuis said for the next school year there are high hopes of sending two student teams from the vocational schools in St. Maarten, Saba or St. Eustatius to experience the once-in-a-lifetime event.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sundial-school-students-leave-for-mar-5-skills-competition