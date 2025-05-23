Sundial students host Spa and Wellness Day honouring seniors during SXM DOET | THE DAILY HERALD

The Sundial team that participated in the exercise.

PHILIPSBURG–Care, connections and celebration were at the heart of an event on Friday, May 16, as Sundial School’s Forms 3 and 4 Care and Wellness students hosted a Spa and Wellness Day for twenty senior citizens from the Helping Hands Foundation.

Held at Sundial School and supported by SXM DOET, the day was filled with thoughtful touches that made it unforgettable for all involved, Sundial said in a press release.

Seniors enjoying the pampering.

Tasty soup was served to the seniors.

From 9:00am to 1:00pm, the seniors were treated to a variety of wellness experiences, including mini-manicures, pedicures and facials – all lovingly provided by Sundial students and volunteers. Many seniors commented on the students’ gentle approach, praising their “soft touch and soft hands”, which made the spa treatments even more relaxing and enjoyable.

Guests were welcomed with coffee, bush tea, fresh fruit and crackers prepared by Sundial’s Hospitality teachers and students. At midday, everyone enjoyed a lunch of pumpkin soup, beef soup and chicken soup served with freshly baked Johnny cakes.

The programme offered more than pampering. Seniors had the chance to socialise through classic games like dominoes, cards and Connect Four, sparking laughter and friendly competition throughout the morning.

Adding to the festive ambiance was a decorated photo area adorned with colourful flowers and balloons. Seniors and volunteers posed for cheerful portraits, capturing joyful moments and creating keepsakes to treasure. Throughout the day, music provided by a talented Sundial student filled the space, adding a lively rhythm to the event.

A particularly memorable moment came when beloved storyteller Papa Umpo volunteered his time and talent to entertain the seniors with two traditional tales: one about mischievous jumbies and another featuring the clever spider Anansi. His animated storytelling sparked nostalgia, laughter and a deep sense of cultural pride.

“It was more than a spa day – it was a celebration of our elders and everything they mean to our community,” said one volunteer. “We wanted them to feel seen, appreciated and loved.”

To cap off the day, a small raffle was held, where three lucky seniors won special gifts to remind them of the beautiful experience. The grand prize winner received a voucher to return to Sundial School and enjoy a four-course lunch at the school’s own restaurant, The Source. There, Form 4 Hospitality students cook and serve gourmet meals every Wednesday at 12:15pm, providing guests with top-notch service and a delightful dining experience.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sundial-students-host-spa-and-wellness-day-honouring-seniors-during-sxm-doet