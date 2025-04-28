Sunrise on the road | THE DAILY HERALD

Heavy skies and scattered showers did little to dampen he spirits of die-hard revellers for one of the most anticipated events of the Carnival slate, Jouvert Morning.

The fete took its full course as planned, with people jumping up at the command of their favourite local bands, from pre-dawn into daylight. Those who could not wait to jump up got a head start the night before, when three trucks performed in Carnival Village starting from 11:00pm Friday – that is 12 hours of Jouvert energy for those who could keep up. Photos by Mersandro Richardson/St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sunrise-on-the-road