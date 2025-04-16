Sunset Sail raises $4,100 for Animal Welfare groups | THE DAILY HERALD

The event celebrated the tireless efforts of the island’s animal welfare organisations to improve the lives of stray and abandoned animals.

SIMPSON BAY–The love for furry residents of the island was on full display during the World Stray Animal Day Sunset Sail on Friday, April 4, which raised US $4,100 in support of four local animal welfare groups: Animal Defenders, SXM Paws, Island Cat Rescue, and St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation.

The evening began with a lively pre-sail mixer at Aqua Mania Adventures, Simpson Bay Resort. Attendees and passers-by alike joined the cause – purchasing raffle tickets, donating pet food, and mingling with adoptable kittens in a festive, feel-good atmosphere.

Culinary contributions from La Patrona and Freegan Food Foundation, along with cocktails sponsored by CC1 and Tito’s, added flavour to the community spirit.

Guests boarded the Lambada catamaran for a sunset cruise filled with music, raffles, and scenic views. Island 92’s Dr. Soc, who also serves on the Animal Welfare Foundation board, hosted the evening and drew winners for a wide range of prizes. Domino’s Pizza kept everyone energised on board.

In total, the event raised $4,100, with 100% of raffle proceeds and a portion of ticket sales going directly to the participating animal welfare groups. Donated pet food will also be distributed among the organisations.

For those who missed the cruise, a second raffle over the weekend gave even more supporters a chance to win and give back.

Organisers extend their heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, donors, food and beverage partners, and every attendee who helped make the fundraiser a success. Above all, the event celebrated the tireless efforts of the island’s animal welfare organisations, whose work makes a lasting difference in the lives of stray and abandoned animals.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sunset-sail-raises-4-100-for-animal-welfare-groups