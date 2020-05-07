Supermarket lines | THE DAILY HERALD

There is no escaping supermarket lines on either side of the island in these COVID-19 times. Residents of the French side can go to the supermarket any day of the week, unlike their Dutch side counterparts who are only allowed to go for groceries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until further notice. One thing is unavoidable for both sides of the island and that is lines to get into supermarkets and grocery stores, a fixture of the new reality of social distancing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/supermarket-lines